Poll: Ukrainians call the army the most effective today, the courts are the least

Ukrainians consider the Armed Forces, the president, and volunteers to be the most effective social institutions, and the courts to be the least effective, according to the survey of the sociological group Rating.

Respondents could choose five institutions that they consider to be the most effective at the moment.

82% of respondents consider the Armed Forces of Ukraine to be the most effective institution.

The institution of the President of Ukraine took second place with 68% of respondents.

It is followed by volunteers, who are considered the most effective by 59%.

The effectiveness of the Security Service was assessed positively by 38%, and the National Police by 19%.

Among the most effective, 27% of respondents chose public organizations, and 13% – national mass media.

The government was elected among the most effective by 13% of respondents, and the parliament by 11%.

The prosecutor's office and courts are in the last positions: they were chosen by 5% and 4% of respondents, respectively.

Rating states that, in general, those interviewed "relatively well" assess the effectiveness of the central government's work as 68% consider it effective.

56% of respondents rate the local government as effective.

The survey was conducted from June 6 to 11, 2023 by telephone among 1,200 Ukrainians over 18, excluding residents of the temporarily occupied territories. The statistical error does not exceed 2.8%.

