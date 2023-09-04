Defense chief reveals new effort by Ukroboronprom to develop independent arms production

The state defense concern Ukroboronprom is engaged in the establishment of Ukrainian production of weapons and ammunition, said Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in an interview with news agency Ukrinform.

According to him, the UOP under the leadership of the Ministry of Strategic Industry has "seriously" taken up the development of the Ukrainian defense industry, focusing on the production of ammunition of various calibers, from mortars to artillery.

He noted that Ukraine is already producing 125 mm tank rounds, which were not produced before.

"It still needs to be developed so that it does not explode in the hands, but on the battlefield. The tests have passed, these are high-tech things. And we have already concluded contracts, now their task is to increase volumes," said Reznikov.

The defense chief added that mines and projectiles of various calibers, including 155 mm, are also produced in Ukraine.

"We finally have our own Ukrainian 155 mm artillery – Bohdana, and we have concluded a contract and will continue to conclude them. That is, we are growing up, at least in the Armed Forces. I am not talking about the Defense Forces – they are already mature, the best army in the world, I think," he concluded.

On June 8, Reznikov stated that Ukraine has good prospects of having its missiles with a range of more than 1,000 kilometers.

At the end of June, Ukraine created JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry instead of the Ukroboronprom concern.

In July, Alexander Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries, said that Ukraine has ambitions to become the largest arms producer in Europe.

