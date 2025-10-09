Ukrzaliznytsia: Traffic with Chernihiv and Sumy regions is not suspended

Due to security concerns, UZ uses combined logistics in some areas: transportation is carried out by train with a transfer to a bus

Illustrative photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

Rail service to Chernihiv and Sumy regions will not be suspended, said state-owned company Ukrzaliznytsia.

According to the carrier, combined logistics (train and bus) is used in some areas due to safety concerns.

"To avoid endangering passengers and railway workers, we follow safety protocols. Long-distance and suburban trains to Chernihiv and Sumy regions run on modified and combined routes. If the security situation prevents the train from reaching its final stations in the region, we will provide bus transfers," UZ explained.

They noted that such logistics are currently in place for Shostka, Konotop, Romny, Nosivka, and Nizhyn: "For example, suburban trains currently run to Nosivka, and then you can get to Nizhyn by bus."

Regarding the flights on October 10, Ukrzaliznytsia added that the routes may be combined, but no cancellations are expected.

The carrier also asked people to follow safety precautions and move to shelters as quickly as possible when signaled by train crews and station staff.

"The next day will also be difficult, but rail traffic with the northern regions continues, and the railroad has all the necessary backup protocols, reserve locomotives and scenarios for combined transfers," UZ emphasized.