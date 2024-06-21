US allows striking any Russian forces along entire border with Ukraine – Sullivan

Jake Sullivan (Photo: EPA)

The United States has allowed Ukraine to use American weapons to hit any Russian forces attacking Ukraine — not just those in the region near Kharkiv, Jake Sullivan, US President's national security adviser, told PBS News.

Sullivan claims that the agreement with Ukraine on firing American weapons at Russia applies to "anywhere that Russian forces are coming across the border from the Russian side to the Ukrainian side to try to take additional Ukrainian territory."

He stressed that this should only be near the border, since the US policy of prohibiting strikes by American long-range weapons deep into Russia remained unchanged.

"This is not about geography. It's about common sense. If Russia is attacking or about to attack from its territory into Ukraine, it only makes sense to allow Ukraine to hit back against the forces that are hitting it from across the border," explained Sullivan.

He commented on the statements regarding the probable attack on Sumy Oblast and stressed that if this happens, "it would apply there as well."

Against the background of the intensified Russian offensive in the Kharkiv sector, more and more countries are canceling bans on striking inside the Russian Federation with their weapons.

The United States did not allow Ukraine to use the weapons provided by them to hit Moscow or the Kremlin i.e. deeper than about 322 km. However, the White House has not ruled out expanding the authorization in the future, but it will depend on the situation on the battlefield.

On June 12, Ukraine's spymaster Kyrylo Budanov said that the Russians are already feeling the blows of Western weapons on their territory, and the permission to strike Russia will definitely ease the situation at the front, but "no less, no more."