Whitaker named the tools with which the US president can put pressure on Putin

Matthew Whittaker (Photo: Olivier Hoslet/EPA)

The President of the United States Donald Trump has enough leverage to force the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to conclude a peace agreement. Such is the opinion...expressed U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker on Fox News.

"Trump is using all the tools at his disposal. He is playing them properly, trying to force people to make a peace deal. And there are many cards the president can still play," said Whittaker.

First and foremost, he said, it concerns the supply of weapons to European NATO allies and Canada, who then transfer them to Ukraine.

"This can certainly be increased, and it's going very well," the diplomat said.

In addition, tariffs and secondary sanctions are effective tools of pressure.

"You've seen that India isn't happy that they've been slapped with it. China should be prepared, and Brazil, which also buys Russian oil, should be prepared – if they don't help the world put an end to this," the ambassador said.