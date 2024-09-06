US and Ukraine preparing to replace S-300 systems and air-to-air missiles

Lloyd Austin (Photo by EPA)

The United States and Ukraine are currently developing replacements for S-300 air defense systems and R-27 missiles, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said at the 24th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on September 6.

"Meanwhile, with help from several European companies, the United States is working with Ukraine to design and build a substitute for the S-300 surface-to-air missile system and the R-27 air-to-air missile," he said.

In addition, the United States has allocated over $200 million to purchase components for the production of UAVs and electronic warfare systems in Ukraine, which have already been deployed.

"Our National Armaments Directors are working in lockstep with the Capability Coalitions to meet these needs and speed up deliveries. So I look forward to discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine's defense industrial base as well as all of our own," Austin said.

He added that allies need to increase their support for Ukraine now, as Russia is only intensifying its attacks ahead of winter. Ukraine must continue to ramp up its own weapons production, and allies are already supporting these processes.

"This is a critical moment. Time is of the essence, especially with winter on its way. And we must all step up our support — and quickly," the Pentagon chief said.

REFERENCE: The S-300 is an air defense system developed in the USSR. It has several modifications, some of which were developed in Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Depending on the modification of the air defense system and the type of missiles used, the firing range can be up to 300 km. S-300 systems are officially in service in Russia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Algeria, Armenia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Cyprus, and Syria. The R-27 is a medium-range air-to-air guided missile developed in the USSR. It is capable of intercepting aircraft, UAVs, and cruise missiles in both long-range and close combat. There are six different modifications. It can engage targets at altitudes from 20 m to 25 km and reach speeds of up to 3500 km/h. MiG, Su and other aircraft are equipped with these missiles.

