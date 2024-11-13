US meets 83% of ammo, 67% of air defense, 60% of firepower commitments to Ukraine since spring

According to Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder, the delivery of weapons from American warehouses takes days or weeks

Pat Ryder (Photo: Pentagon)

The United States has delivered 83% of promised ammunition, 67% of air defense systems, and 60% of firepower to Ukraine since additional funding was approved by Congress in April 2024, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said at a briefing.

"Between the passage of the supplemental and the middle of last month, we've delivered to Ukraine, 83 percent of the critical munitions that we've committed from stock," Ryder said.

This includes 155-mm artillery shells, rockets for HIMARS and GMLRS systems, ammunition for Patriot and NASAMS systems, and other critical supplies.

"We've also delivered 67 percent of other critical air defense commitments including Stingers and Hawk missiles and we've delivered 60 percent of the fire's capabilities we have committed including small diameter bombs and 105 millimeter ammunition," Ryder added.

According to the Pentagon spokesperson, the delivery of equipment from U.S. stocks takes place over several days or weeks. If any equipment requires repair, it is quickly restored and sent to Ukraine.

On May 20, at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein) meeting, the U.S. Secretary of Defense stated that Ukraine can expect stable American defense assistance. Specifically, future aid packages will include additional NASAMS and Patriot air defense system ammunition, more HIMARS systems and ammunition, and other weapons.