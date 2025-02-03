US President Trump optimistic about Ukraine-Russia negotiations

The American leader says discussions are actually going "pretty well"

President Donald Trump stated that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are progressing "pretty well," as reported by RFE/RL on Sunday evening.

"We have meetings and talks scheduled with various parties, including Ukraine and Russia," Trump told journalists.

"And I think those discussions are actually going pretty well," Trump added, without providing specific details.

Earlier in the day, Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, warned that both sides would need to make concessions if they hope to reach an agreement to resolve the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that negotiations to end the full-scale war between the US and Russia without Ukraine's involvement would be "very dangerous" for all parties.

Kellogg and his team will visit Ukraine soon, with online and phone contacts already underway.