Olaf Scholz, center (Photo: ERA/CLEMENS BILAN)

In Berlin, on the evening of May 5, a ceremony was held to send off Olaf Scholz from the post of German Chancellor. He delivered a farewell speech, reports Tagesschau .

In a farewell speech, Scholz described the upcoming change of government as "a manifestation of democratic normality." "In a democracy, positions are always given for a limited period of time. And this distinguishes us from autocracies around the world," he said during a military honors ceremony in which the Bundeswehr saluted him on the eve of the handover to his successor, Merz Scholz believes that "in our time it is by no means the norm for such a change to take place.

