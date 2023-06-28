Polish President Duda unexpectedly visits Kyiv on Constitution Day

The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, made an unannounced visit to Kyiv, reported the Twitter page of the Chancellery of the Polish President.

The Polish administration reports that Duda came to Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the Constitution Day of Ukraine and to discuss with him the current situation at the front, in particular the threat of possible Russian sabotage at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine.

The presidents also intend to discuss preparations for the July NATO summit in Vilnius.

On June 12, 2023, at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, Andrzej Duda was the most decisive in supporting Ukraine's admission to the North Atlantic Alliance.

On Tuesday, Duda called the relocation of the Wagner terrorist organization from Russia to Belarus a "negative signal for Europe."

