RU UA
RU UA
News
Business
Special projects
Opinions
Newsletters
Photo and video

Polish President Duda unexpectedly visits Kyiv on Constitution Day

28.06.2023, 15:19
Polish President Duda unexpectedly visits Kyiv on Constitution Day - Photo

The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, made an unannounced visit to Kyiv, reported the Twitter page of the Chancellery of the Polish President.

The Polish administration reports that Duda came to Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the Constitution Day of Ukraine and to discuss with him the current situation at the front, in particular the threat of possible Russian sabotage at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine.

The presidents also intend to discuss preparations for the July NATO summit in Vilnius.

Анджей Дуда в Киеве (Фото – Twitter Kancelaria Prezydenta)

On June 12, 2023, at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, Andrzej Duda was the most decisive in supporting Ukraine's admission to the North Atlantic Alliance.

On Tuesday, Duda called the relocation of the Wagner terrorist organization from Russia to Belarus a "negative signal for Europe."

Sergiy Berezhnyi
If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.
PolandAndrzej DudaNATO accessionvisitConstitution Day
More on the topic

Comments

Latest news
Special projects
 