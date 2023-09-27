Ukraine proposed missiles strikes on Iranian drone-making facilities- report

Kyiv has suggested that missile strikes could be launched on the production sites of Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, used by Russia in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Iran and Syria, The Guardian has revealed.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

In a 47-page report submitted by Ukraine to G7 partners in August, it is claimed that Shahed drones used to attack Ukrainian cities still use more than 50 Western electrical components.

"Among the manufacturers are companies headquartered in the countries of the sanctions coalition: the United States, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Japan, and Poland," the report reads.

Shahed-136 is a barrage munition in the form of a triangular wing, also known as a kamikaze drone of Iranian and now Russian production. Its range is presumed to be hundreds of kilometres at altitudes of tens of metres and above at a speed of 170 km/h. Iran, an ally of Russia, has been supplying it with hundreds of Shahed drones and their components for the war against Ukraine. It was first recorded in Ukraine last September.

Among the suggestions for action by Ukraine’s western allies are "missile strikes on the production plants of these UAVs in Iran, Syria, as well as on a potential production site in the Russian Federation," the Guardian reports.

"The above may be carried out by the Ukrainian defence forces if partners provide the necessary means of destruction," the document adds.

Customs information is said by the Ukrainian report to show that "almost all the imports to Iran originated from Turkey, India, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Costa Rica".

"Iranian UAV production has adapted and mostly uses available commercial components, the supply of which is poorly or not controlled at all."

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.