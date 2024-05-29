Warsaw confirms Ukraine can strike inside Russia with Polish weapons

According to Poland's Deputy Minister of Defense Cezary Tomczyk, Ukrainians can fight as they want

Cezary Tomczyk (Photo: EPA/Wojciech Olkusnik)

The Polish authorities do not limit Ukraine's use of weapons supplied by Warsaw to strike targets on the territory of Russia, Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland Cezary Tomczyk said on Radio Zet.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

When asked if any restrictions were discussed in the use of Polish weapons by the Ukrainian military, for example, in carrying out strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation, the official said: "The Polish weapons that we provide to Ukraine do not have such restrictions."

According to him, Ukrainians can fight as they want.

"Ukraine was brutally attacked by Russia, so it has the right to defend itself. We, in turn, are the country that decided to help it in this <...> I believe that the rest of the Western allies should also remove similar restrictions," Tomczyk stated.

Yesterday, French President Emmanuel Macron advocated giving Ukraine permission to strike military bases on Russian territory with Western weapons.

On May 3, British Foreign Minister David Cameron said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have the right to strike Russian targets with weapons provided by United Kingdom.

On May 15, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington does not encourage strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation, but Ukraine must decide for itself what to do.

On May 17, the Pentagon reported that Washington has not changed its position on the ban on the use of American weapons for attacks inside Russia.

On May 25, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine should have the right to strike Russia with Western weapons.