In January 2024, Ukraine may receive from partners long-range missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 300 km, Voice of America journalist Myroslava Gongadze reported, referring to an unnamed high-ranking official of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the source, as a result of the meeting between the military commands of Ukraine and allied countries, the rate of arms supply to Ukraine will not decrease.

"In January, Ukraine will receive new 300 km range missiles," the message reads.

It is not specified which missiles are in question, but Ukraine has been asking WAshington for long-range ATACMS for a long time. On October 17, it became known that Ukraine has already received them (up to 20 missiles, according to the NYT), but the oldest and most basic version, which has a maximum range of 165 km. Other ATACMS variants with a unitary warhead reach up to 300 km, the experimental version of the PRISM missile can travel up to 500 km.

Ukraine has also been asking Germany for Taurus missiles from May 2023. They have a maximum flight range of at least 500 km. However, Berlin has not yet made a decision on such military aid to Ukraine, fearing "escalation".

According to Ukraine's foreign minister, the US will regularly deliver ATACMS to Ukraine, and "there will be more missiles."

Allies categorically forbid Ukraine to hit the Russian territory with their weapons, in particular ATACMS.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.