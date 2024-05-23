Britain provides Ukraine with military aid package worth $190 million

The package will help strengthen Ukraine's air and sea defenses, Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said

Grant Shapps (Photo: EPA)

Britain is sending the Armed Forces of Ukraine a new package of military aid worth 150 million pounds sterling, which is equivalent to $190 million, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Thursday, according to The Sun.

The new package will help strengthen Ukraine's air and sea defenses, as well as protect the country's infrastructure. United Kingdom and its allies provided air defense radars, decoys and electronic warfare systems worth $89 million.

In addition, London allocated $101 million for small boats, reconnaissance drones and uncrewed surface vessels.

"The aid includes more air defense systems to protect Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure, as well as maritime capabilities to bolster naval forces," said the British defense chief.

On May 11, the British Ministry of Defense announced the largest aid package in history for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Within its limits, London will provide Ukraine with arms worth 500 million pounds ($637 million).

On May 13, British Ambassador Martin Harris announced that London has undertaken to allocate $3.7 billion annually for military support to Ukraine.