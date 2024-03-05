Debate on security cooperation with Ukraine to be held in French parliament on March 12-13 – BFMTV

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA)

On March 12-13, the French Parliament will host a debate on the security agreement with Ukraine, reported BFMTV with reference to sources in the legislature.

The debate on Ukraine will take place on March 12 in the National Assembly and on March 13 in the Senate.

On March 1, according to the French newspaper Le Figaro, the Elysée Palace sent an invitation to the leaders of the parties represented in the parliament for a meeting in the "Saint Denis format" dedicated to the "situation in Ukraine."

According to the newspaper, in response to French leader Emmanuel Macron's statement that he does not rule out sending troops to Ukraine, all opposition parties expressed criticism. After that, it was announced that there would be a debate and a vote in the parliament on the bilateral security agreement signed with Ukraine in February.

Le Figaro noted that the meeting on Thursday is likely to discuss future parliamentary debates on Ukraine-France security cooperation, as well as Macron's statements regarding the deployment of troops.

On February 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bilateral security agreement with his French counterpart.

On Tuesday, the French leader made it clear that his statement about the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine was "the opening of the debate."

On the same day, Estonia, France and Poland called for an "urgent" increase in Europe's defense capabilities. In the document, the three countries outlined their priorities for the new European Defense Industrial Strategy.