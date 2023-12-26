War is changing; in 2024, it will be entirely different from 2023, says Zaluzhnyy

War is changing, in 2024 it will not be the same as in 2023 – Zaluzhnyy

Valeriy Zaluzhnyy (Photo - Office of the President)

The development of military equipment means that the nature of war is constantly and dynamically changing, and in order to win, the Armed Forces must act in accordance with these changes, said Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at a briefing.

Zaluzhnyy recalled that he had already spoken about the fact that war is changing rapidly and that the development of technology "indisputably leads to a change in the tactics of its application."

"The war in 2024 may not just be different from the war in 2023, it must be different; otherwise, we will face what I wrote about in my article," the chief said.

According to him, the command has already identified the problems caused by these changes, and moreover, they have already been resolved by 90%, Zaluzhnyi noted.

This approach will allow the Armed Forces to "act more efficiently and, most importantly, to save people," he said.

The chief of staff assured that these issues were discussed with Ukraine's allies and that based on the results of these discussions, there is no doubt that in 2024 the war will indeed look completely different from what it did in 2023.

Zaluzhnyy also took the opportunity to thank the Ministry of Defense, which, as he emphasized, supports the proposals of the Armed Forces Command to improve and change the army and its supply.

In an article for The Economist published in early November, Zaluzhnyy stated that the war has shifted to a positional format and that in order to succeed, the maneuver type of warfare must be brought back.

Zaluzhnyy noted that Russia has increased the density of fire with old howitzers and is intensifying production of high-precision Krasnopil shells, and this should not be underestimated, as it will have a significant advantage in weapons for a long time.

He estimates that by the end of 2023, Russia could increase the number of air forces to eight divisions, and that F-16 fighters will be less useful than if they had been provided earlier, as Russia has improved its air defense.