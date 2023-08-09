South Korea to join Ukrainian peace formula implementation

Seoul will take part in a working group designed for implementing Ukraine’s ten-point peace formula, a South Korean presidential aide said on Wednesday, Yonhap news agency reports.

The decision was taken following South Korean national security adviser Cho Tae-yong’s visit to Saudi Arabia last weekend for multinational peace talks on Ukraine, with the participants deciding to establish a dedicated working group.

"In line with one of the key points of the Ukraine peace and solidarity initiative we proposed, we will take part in the peace formula working group," the official said.

The initiative, announced during South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol’s surprise visit to Kyiv in July, provides for a package of security, humanitarian, and reconstruction assistance to Ukraine, while encouraging developing nations to take part in the future peace formula summit.

Seoul hopes its participation in the working group will help its companies take part in large-scale projects for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

Ukraine and Western officials have expressed hope that the talks in Saudi Arabia would allow for a peace summit by the end of the year, where world leaders would subscribe to guidelines for ending the war and strengthen Ukraine’s position in future negotiations with Russia.

Ukraine’s peace formula was presented by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G20 summit in November 2022. The ten-point plan includes radiation and nuclear safety; food security; energy security; release of prisoners and deportees; restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity; withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities; restoration of justice; environmental safety; prevention of war escalation and recurrence of aggression; confirmation of the end of the war.

