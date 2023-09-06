Closed declarations for officials. Zelenskyy to consult whether to sign or veto law

supplemented

The Verkhovna Rada voted to restore electronic declaration for civil servants, but the registers remain closed. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to consult with the relevant minister before making his decision regarding this law, he said during a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen.

Zelenskyy was asked whether he would sign the law on electronic declarations in the form in which the lawmakers voted for it.

Zelenskyy replied that he should first hold consultations with Olga Stefanishyna, the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, and then make a decision.

"I asked Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna about this very law that was voted. I will hold consultations, get an answer and make a decision: there are two of them," he said.

The president can sign or veto the law.

Veto is a ban imposed by the head of state on the decision of another state body.

According to the Constitution, the president has the right to veto laws passed by the Verkhovna Rada (except for laws on amendments to the Constitution), with their subsequent return to the Rada for reconsideration.

Restoration of e-declaration is one of the requirements for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

On Tuesday, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for the reinstatement of electronic declaration by officials, but the MPs left the registers of declarations closed as the amendment did not receive the required number of votes.

