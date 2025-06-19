Zelensky compares the war in Ukraine to Syria and Chechnya: Putin knows how to kill and destroy efficiently

The President emphasized that the regimes of Russia, Iran and the DPRK should not be allowed to unite

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: ERA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy compared Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine to the Kremlin's actions in Syria and Chechnya. He said this during an evening video address.

The President said he had visited the site of the Russian missile's impact on a high-rise building in Kyiv. The rescue operation lasted almost 40 hours, rescuers pulled 23 dead from the rubble.

"This is deliberate terror, the same thing that the Russian army under Putin has done everywhere from Chechnya to Syria. This is the only thing that Putin and his Russia know how to do really well - to kill and destroy," he said .

According to him, this is what unites Russia with the regimes in Iran and North Korea.

Zelenskyy also noted that Moscow is now trying to save Tehran's nuclear program. This is how he interprets Iran's public signals and non-public activities.

"When one of their allies loses the ability to export war, Russia suffers and tries to intervene. It is so cynical. And this proves again and again that aggressive regimes should not be allowed to unite and become partners," Zelenskyy emphasized .