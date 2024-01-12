Zelenskyy and Sunak explained the content of the security agreement. It has three components

Zelenskyy said that this agreement is a "formalized commitment of our partners" in case of a repeated attack by the Russian Federation

Photo: The Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak explained the significance of the bilateral security agreement they had signed earlier at a joint press conference.

"First, what this agreement does in general, is it formalizes the security agreements we currently have. Second, it guarantees that this support is long-term so that Russia understands that we remain with Ukraine," Sunak said.

The agreement contains another component that is intended to protect Ukraine from a possible repeat attack by Russia after the end of the current war.

"In case Russia attacks again, we will provide the support that Ukraine needs, rapid and reliable security support, modern weapons for defense on land, at sea, and in the air, economic support, and also impose sanctions that will bear a cost for Russia. There is a clear and important commitment regarding this," the British Prime Minister explained.

Zelenskyy added that this agreement is a "formalized commitment of our partners" in case of a repeated attack by the Russian Federation.

"If there is a repetition of aggression by the Russian Federation, a corresponding time is envisaged during which we consult with our partners according to this agreement. We will understand the amount of assistance we will need in case of a new attack by the Russian Federation," Zelenskyy concluded.

