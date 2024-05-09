Zelenskyy: We understand how many brigades need to be withdrawn, but new ones need to be manned

President said new fighters must replace those withdrawn, and they should be "not just strong guys" but manned brigades

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo - The Office of the President of Ukraine)

Ukraine has a rotation plan to withdraw brigades from the combat zone for rest, but they must be replaced by other fighters, and they must be manned, which already depends on arms supplies from partners, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.

Commenting on the situation at the front, the president said that Russia currently has the initiative in the east, but Ukraine will be able to stop the occupiers if there is an increase in arms supplies from partners.

"This can only be done if we have something strong in our hands. We know the amount of everything we need, we know the number of brigades, we know how many we need to withdraw so that people can at least rest," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that there is a rotation plan, but in addition to the brigades coming out, others have to come in and be manned.

"Not just strong guys. But strong guys, and not with bare hands. Mechanized, strong brigades," the president said.

He noted that supplies from partners are already available, "but not in the amounts that were agreed upon. Once the promised supplies arrive, Ukraine will be able to stop the occupiers in the east, Zelenskyy concluded.

