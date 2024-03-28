Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces held back Russians in winter, but not ready for their major offensive

President says new Russian offensive expected in late May or June

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: LIGA.net)

Ukrainian forces managed to hold back the Russian invaders during the winter, but the Ukrainian military is not ready for a major Russian offensive, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told CBS News.

"We have stabilized the situation. It is better than it used to be two or three months ago when we had a big deficit of artillery ammunition, different kinds of weapons," the president said.

Despite the shortage of artillery shells, the Ukrainian armed forces managed to "keep the Russians largely at bay up to now," Zelenskyy said.

However, he added that the Ukrainian army is not ready for the major offensive by the invaders, which could take place at the end of May or early June.

The head of state said that to prepare for the enemy's strike, Ukraine needs immediate assistance from its Western allies.

"We not only need to stabilize the situation <...> I say we need help now," Zelenskyy said.

