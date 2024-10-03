Zelensky: NATO invitation constantly on the table in talks with partners, discussed it with Rutte

According to the president, geopolitical certainty for Ukraine and all of Europe is "of the utmost value"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

The invitation for Ukraine to join NATO and the progress toward membership is "a constant topic on the table" in Ukraine's discussions with its partners, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

He shared details of his talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during their meeting in Kyiv, as mentioned in his evening address.

"It is equally necessary for all of us in Europe – Ukraine in the Alliance – not just for the sake of greater collective strength, and not just because it's fair and deserved for Ukrainians, but also because only with Ukraine's full integration and our clear place in the Euro-Atlantic space can we effectively eliminate Russia's old, criminal temptation to disrupt the European way of life," Zelenskyy said.

He added that geopolitical certainty for Ukraine and all of Europe is "of the utmost value" and serves as the "solid foundation for peace" when there are no weak points in the European security architecture.

On Thursday, October 3, NATO Secretary General Rutte arrived in Kyiv for an official visit, his first foreign trip since taking office on October 1. During the meeting, Zelenskyy and Rutte discussed Ukraine's Victory Plan, the situation on the battlefield, the Ukrainian army's needs, air defense requirements, and further cooperation with neighboring countries.