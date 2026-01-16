Zelensky: Until now, Ukraine has not had missiles for several air defense systems – we have to knock out the packages

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Until this morning, Ukraine had no missiles for several air defense systems. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on January 16, at a press conference with his Czech counterpart By Peter Pavel.

"In the morning we received a serious package of missiles, they are already in Ukraine, so we can talk about it. What do you think the energy Ramstein is for, if I knock out every package of missiles from Europe and the United States," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, the issue is not just about Patriot systems, which "will never be enough." Ukraine has many different air defense systems imported during the full-scale war. And they require constant aid packages, including missiles, to function.

But getting missiles comes at a great cost to Ukraine, "blood and lives of people," the president said. Especially when there is an understanding of how many and what kind of missiles are in stock in which countries. Zelenskyy emphasized that he understands that each country has its own internal rules and a set minimum of weapons stocks that must remain in warehouses.

"But what are the rules, what are the laws, if we are at war and we really need it, and in some countries, thank God, there is no war. And you just knock out all these missiles for various air defense systems by force," the president said.

He emphasized that he expects Ramstein to deliver what its partners have quickly. The words "strong people" are not enough to protect Ukrainians from Russian attacks.