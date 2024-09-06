Zelenskyy arrives at Ramstein meeting in person

The Ukrainian leader declared the need for "strong long-range solutions"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at Ramstein Air Base to participate in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, he announced on his X account.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine needs the resolve of its partners and the means to stop Russian air terror.

"It is crucial that all the weapons from the already announced support packages finally reach the combat brigades. We also need strong long-range decisions from our partners to bring closer the just peace we are striving for," he wrote.

Zelenskyy will meet with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. Separate talks will be held with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Following this, the president will travel to Italy to attend the international economic forum Ambrosetti, where meetings with Italian business representatives and talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are planned.

On Thursday, Der Spiegel, citing informed sources, reported that Zelenskyy plans to "convey the full seriousness of the situation" to partners at Ramstein.

The previous meeting took place on June 13, focusing on the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine. Argentina also joined the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at that time.