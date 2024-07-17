Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision on new maritime security strategy

The document takes into account security changes and innovations that Ukraine has implemented, the President said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Leszek Szymanski/EPA)

The decision of the National Security and Defense Council on Ukraine's new maritime security strategy has been adopted, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in his evening video address.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Zelenskyy said that on July 17, he signed the corresponding decree. At the time of publication, it had not been released on the website of the President's Office.

"This document takes into account the security changes and innovations we have implemented, particularly in the Black Sea and in the development of our forces. It's a modern strategy, and we will implement it with our partners. I am going to discuss the details of this strategy with them soon. With those who, like us, desire stable security for their regions and the entire world," the President said.

On July 6, announcing the new strategy, Zelenskyy said that "Ukraine will always be a state that can protect its interests at sea, transport arteries, and the interests of our allies and partners."

Read also: Ukrainian navy explains why Russian ships in Sea of Azov remain unharmed