Zelenskyy met with Zaluzhnyi. Source: No Conspiracy

The head of Ukraine met with the ambassador to London and the former chief of the Armed Forces. LIGA.net asked whether the positions were offered

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the meeting with the ambassador of Ukraine to the UK and the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. LIGA.net's interlocutor in the authorities said that there was "no conspiracy in this incident", and that the former military leader was in Kyiv on business.

"I thanked him [Zaluzhnyi] for his work in the Ukrainian team. And it is important that we all defend Ukraine's independence, our national interests, and our people together," the president wrote.

According to Zelenskyy, he and Zaluzhnyi discussed current diplomatic tasks that "can strengthen all of us – Ukraine, our resilience."

The president did not give any other details.

LIGA.net asked an interlocutor in the authorities, who agreed to comment anonymously on this issue, whether Zaluzhnyi had been offered any positions and whether this meeting should not be seen as a conspiracy.

"There is no conspiracy, it's just that we have a new policy of openness, we show more meetings," he replied.

According to source, the president meets with many people and receives different information, and the authorities show it.

"He is here in Kyiv on business. Of course, they talked about the situation in general and about diplomatic work. But there is nothing conspiratorial," the LIGA.net's interlocutor added.