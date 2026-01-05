"I am glad that Dmytro is in the team of Ukraine". Zelensky meets with former Foreign Minister Kuleba

The President agreed with the former Foreign Minister to determine the directions of further cooperation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: OP)

On Monday, January 5, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the former Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and expressed his joy that he was "in the team of Ukraine". The head of state posted a corresponding message published on social media.

The President wrote that he had met with Kuleba and discussed the situation around Ukraine, both political and informational.

"It is important that the Ukrainian view of things is represented in the world and that it is strong enough. I am glad that Dmytro is in the team of Ukraine, and we have agreed to identify areas for further cooperation," Zelenskyy added.

Later, presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn told Ukrainian media that the meeting lasted almost an hour.

"They agreed that they would cooperate, and they will tell us the details when it is time," Lytvyn said.

Kuleba on social media thanked Zelenskyy "for an extensive and important conversation about Ukraine".

"I was glad to see the President focused on unity, change and victory in the war. Today, everyone in and out of government must be part of the Ukrainian team and bring benefits to Ukraine," the former minister emphasized.

Kuleba was hugged by ministerial position he served as the Minister of Foreign Affairs from March 4, 2020, to September 5, 2024. He was the youngest foreign minister in Ukrainian history.