Kyslytsia appointed Budanov's first deputy in the Presidential Office

Zelenskyy signs decree appointing former First Deputy Foreign Minister to new position

Sergiy Kyslytsia (Photo: Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations/Facebook)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Sergey Kislitsa first Deputy Head of the Presidential Office. The relevant decree no. 14/2026 has already been signed.

"To appoint Serhiy Kyslytsia as First Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," the document reads.

Read also Personnel tsunami: why Zelensky is reshuffling strong figures in key positions

Before that, on January 3, the president announced a change of position for Kyslytsia, who was the first deputy foreign minister. He emphasized that he would still continue to work in the negotiation process.