Kyslytsia appointed Budanov's first deputy in the Presidential Office
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Sergey Kislitsa first Deputy Head of the Presidential Office. The relevant decree no. 14/2026 has already been signed.
"To appoint Serhiy Kyslytsia as First Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," the document reads.
Before that, on January 3, the president announced a change of position for Kyslytsia, who was the first deputy foreign minister. He emphasized that he would still continue to work in the negotiation process.
- january 2 Zelensky and Klimenko discussed on the activities of the State Border Guard Service and the dismissal of its head, Serhiy Deyneka. on January 4, he was was appointed advisor to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
- On the same day, Zelensky suggested kirill Budanov, the head of the GUR, to head the President's Office, and he agreed. Instead of Budanov, the military intelligence manage Oleh Ivashchenko is the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. Already signed decrees.
- In addition, Zelensky suggested to Fedorov to become the Minister of Defense.
- on January 3, the president said he counted on the Verkhovna Rada's support candidates defense Minister Denys Shmyhal to the post of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy.
- january 4, Zelensky dismissed the head of the State Border Guard Service and appointed an interim manager.
Comments (0)