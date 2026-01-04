Head of the State Border Guard Service appointed as an advisor to the Ministry of Internal Affairs

After rehabilitation, Deyneko will head a combat unit of the State Border Guard Service, Interior Minister says

Serhiy Deyneko (Photo: SBGSU press service)

Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Sergiy Deineko is appointed Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. About reported minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

"As an advisor, I expect him to provide expert support, advice based on combat experience and participate in the development of solutions in the field of state border security," the minister said.

He added that Deineko will continue his military service as an advisor.

"So after a short rehabilitation, he will be appointed commander of a combat unit of the State Border Guard Service," said Ihor Klymenko.

He expressed confidence that "from a combat position, Deineko's advice will be of more practical value and will be in line with the realities of war."

on January 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Klimenko discussed issues of the State Border Guard Service. The Head of State instructed the Minister to submit candidates to replace Deinek.