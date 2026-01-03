Shmyhal will be nominated for the post of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy

Denys Shmyhal, who has been heading the defense department for less than six months, may become the Minister of Energy.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects the Verkhovna Rada to support the candidacy of the Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal for the position of Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Energy. The head of state announced this said following the meeting with the head of the Ministry of Defense.

Zelenskyy thanked Shmyhal for his systematic work at the Ministry of Defense and the processes that were activated to ensure the country's defense. He is convinced that such systematic work is now needed for the Ukrainian energy sector.

"It is important that after each Russian strike, we can quickly restore what has been destroyed and that the development of Ukrainian energy is stable and sufficient for Ukrainian needs," the president said.

Zelenskyy held consultations with the Prime Minister by Yuliia Svyrydenko regarding Shmyhal's appointment.

"I am counting on the support of the parliamentarians for this approach and the position of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy for Denys Shmyhal," the head of state wrote.

Shmyhal has held the position of Minister of Defense since July 17, 2025.