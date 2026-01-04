Zelenskyy dismissed the head of the State Tax Service and appointed an interim leader

The President signed decrees on the dismissal of the head of the border guards and the appointment of an interim head

Serhiy Deyneko (Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine)

Serhiy Deyneko dismissed from the post of head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. The PresidentVolodymyr Zelenskyy January 4 signed the relevant decree No. 9/2026.

"Dismiss Serhii Vasylovych Deineko from the post of Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine," the document reads.

By order 10/2026, the president appointed Valeriy Varvynyuk, First Deputy Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, will temporarily perform the duties of the Head of the State Border Guard Service.

On the same day, Zelenskyy held a meeting with the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where The candidates have been determined. for the post of head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. According to him, the appointment will take place soon.