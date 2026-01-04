Zelenskyy dismissed the head of the State Tax Service and appointed an interim leader
Serhiy Deyneko dismissed from the post of head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. The PresidentVolodymyr Zelenskyy January 4 signed the relevant decree No. 9/2026.
"Dismiss Serhii Vasylovych Deineko from the post of Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine," the document reads.
By order 10/2026, the president appointed Valeriy Varvynyuk, First Deputy Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, will temporarily perform the duties of the Head of the State Border Guard Service.
On the same day, Zelenskyy held a meeting with the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where The candidates have been determined. for the post of head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. According to him, the appointment will take place soon.
- January 2, Zelenskyy and Klymenko discussed issues of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. The President instructed the minister to present candidates to replace Serhiy Deyneko. And on January 4, his was appointed advisor to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
- On the same day, Zelenskyy proposed Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, was offered the position of head of the President's Office, and he agreed.
- Instead of Budanov, military intelligence will manage Oleh Ivashchenko is the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. On the same day, the president signed decrees about their official appointment.
Comments (0)