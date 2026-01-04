Zelenskyy has decided on candidates for the head of the State Tax Service: the appointment will be made soon

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ihor Klymenko (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy He has identified candidates for the appointment of a new head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. He said this reported after a meeting with the Minister of Internal Affairs by Ihor Klymenko.

The Minister reported to the President on the security situation in the regions as of today and the elimination of the consequences of Russian strikes. They also discussed the further development of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, whose soldiers, together with other components of the Defense Forces, are performing combat missions.

"The appointment will take place soon," Zelenskyy said.

Before that, on January 2, Zelenskyy and Klymenko discussed issues of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. The President instructed the minister to present candidates to replace Serhiy Deyneko. And on January 4, his was appointed advisor to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.