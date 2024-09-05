Ukraine's parliament dismisses FM Dmytro Kuleba

The corresponding decision was made at the parliament session on September 5

Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: MFA)

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has voted to dismiss Dmytro Kuleba from his position as Minister of Foreign Affairs, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak from the Golos party announced on Telegram.

The vote saw 240 MPs in favor of Kuleba's dismissal. The diplomat was not present during the voting session.

Photo: Yaroslav Zheleznyak/Telegram

Kuleba became the Minister of Foreign Affairs on March 4, 2020, and joined the National Security and Defense Council on March 13 of the same year. Prior to this, he served as the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration from August 2019.

In 2016, Kuleba was appointed as Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe by then-President Petro Poroshenko. Before that, he held various positions within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On September 3, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Rada stated that more than 50% of the Cabinet of Ministers would be changed, with a "major reboot of the government" expected this week.

On September 4, the Rada voted to dismiss Minister of Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin. Additionally, Denys Malyuska was dismissed from his position as Minister of Justice.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet commented on which positions the dismissed ministers might receive, stating that it is too early to discuss this.