Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss upcoming meeting on troop deployment in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer an upcoming meeting on the deployment of military contingents in Ukraine after the war. He shared details of their conversation in his evening address.

"We coordinated our steps – joint steps, our joint diplomacy, and the work of our teams to bring peace closer and guarantee security," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that a meeting between military representatives of both countries is being prepared to plan troop deployments.

The president also highlighted the UK's stance on maintaining pressure on Russia, stating that it "must be strong enough to prevent the Russians from expanding this war."

"All the more so now, as Moscow blatantly makes a mockery of our partners’ efforts to advance a peace agenda – with constant new drone attacks and relentless, brutal shelling. Only through pressure can this be ended and Russia forced into peace," Zelenskyy said.