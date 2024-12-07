Zelenskyy: The second batch of F-16 aircraft has arrived in Ukraine

The president did not disclose the number of aircraft provided by Denmark

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

Denmark has delivered the second batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

He noted that jets from the first batch are already intercepting Russian missiles, saving lives and infrastructure. With the second batch, Ukraine's air defense is now further strengthened.

Zelenskyy emphasized that if all partners acted with the same decisiveness, it would already be possible to eliminate Russian terror.

"I am heartfeltly grateful to Mette [Frederiksen], her team, and the entire Danish nation," the president wrote.