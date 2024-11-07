Zelenskyy: We need sufficient weapons, not support in talks

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

Ukraine needs more military aid from its allies to stop Russian aggression, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Budapest.

"We are defending ourselves not against Russian words, but against Russian attacks. Therefore, we need sufficient weapons, not support in talks," the president emphasized.

He added that hugs with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not help stop the war. According to Zelenskyy, some European politicians "have been hugging him for 20 years," but the situation only worsens.

"He thinks only about wars and will not change. Only pressure can put limits on him," the Ukrainian leader said.

He also mentioned the need to apply the concept of "peace through strength" and stated that Ukraine is open to any constructive ideas for achieving a just peace. However, Zelenskyy stressed that only Ukraine can decide what can be on the agenda for ending the war and what cannot.