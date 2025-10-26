The number of arsons and spontaneous combustions of railroad facilities and other infrastructure involved in Russia's war against Ukraine has increased. This was reported by the LIGA.net's interlocutor from the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), who provided a video.

"Over the past week [October 20-26], an 'epidemic' of arson and spontaneous combustion of electrical panels, relay cabinets on railways and other infrastructure components involved in the Kremlin's aggression against Ukraine has intensified in Russia," the source said.

According to him, sudden fires at key logistics and power supply hubs of the invaders occurred almost throughout the Russian Federation: in particular, switchboards, relay cabinets and communication towers have burned in the capital of the aggressor country, Moscow, as well as in the Irkutsk region and Vologda over the past week, Sterlitamak, Kalachinsk, Pionerskoye, Zarechnoye, Krasnoselie, Mramornoye, etc.

"As you can see in the video, representatives of the local resistance movement are setting fire to infrastructure with kerosene and other flammable liquids, recording it on video. As a result of such actions, Muscovites are deprived of electricity and communication, and the Russian army is experiencing logistical difficulties," the source explained.

In the message he transmitted, representatives of the resistance movement also announced the continuation and intensification of such sabotage: "There will be more, the infrastructure will burn brighter, and the homes of Russians will become darker."