Russian railway between Pskov and St. Petersburg blown up: traffic stopped – source

The explosion on the railway that occurred on October 21 in the Russian Federation will negatively affect the supply of the occupation army

Railroad in Russia (Photo: resource of the occupiers)

On the night of Tuesday, October 21, railroad tracks were blown up on one of the sections of the Pskov-St. Petersburg railroad, which is used for Russian military logistics. About this, LIGA.net said a source in Ukrainian military intelligence.

According to him, the explosion also caused a partial fire on the rolling stock of the freight train.

The source added that special services were working at the scene. Mobile Internet in the area of the incident was traditionally down, he said.

As a result of the explosion, logistics and railroad traffic have been halted, which will negatively affect the supply of the occupation army.

Screenshot: source LIGA.net

In Russia, on the morning of August 28 as a result of an explosion, the infrastructure of the Tver railway station was destroyed.

On October 7, an operation was carried out in the Leningrad region of Russia, during which downhill a train with military cargo.