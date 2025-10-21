Reuters: Russia's refusal to cease fire jeopardizes Budapest summit

The information about the threat of canceling the summit in the Hungarian capital came after the preparatory meeting between Marco Rubio and Sergey Lavrov was postponed

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Photo: Gavriil Grigorov / EPA)

Moscow's refusal to call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine has likely jeopardized the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest. This was reported by Reuters, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.

Information about the threat of canceling the summit came after the preparatory meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was postponed.

European leaders called on Washington to firmly demand an immediate ceasefire, with the current front lines as the basis for any future negotiations. Moscow has long demanded that Ukraine agree to cede territory before any ceasefire, according to the article.

Preparations for the summit have hit a snag, as the two sides postponed a preparatory meeting between Rubio and Lavrov that was to take place in Budapest on Thursday, October 23.

Neither side has publicly abandoned plans for a Trump-Putin meeting, and efforts to organize a summit in Hungary are likely still underway.

But two senior European diplomats said the postponement of the ministerial meeting is a sign that the Americans may not want to hold a summit at the leader level unless Moscow concedes to their demands.

"I think the Russians wanted too much, and it became obvious to the Americans that there would be no deal for Trump in Budapest," one of them said.

"The Russians have not changed their position at all and are not going to 'stay put,'" the second diplomat said, adding that Rubio heard the same tirade from Lavrov, to which he responded: "See you later.".