CNN: Rubio, Lavrov meeting postponed due to different expectations on end of war

US Secretary of State and Russian Foreign Minister to meet before Trump-Putin summit in Budapest

Marco Rubio and Sergey Lavrov (Photo: FAZRY ISMAIL/EPA)

The meeting scheduled for this week between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has been postponed. This was reported by CNN, citing an unnamed White House official.

The reasons for the postponement of the meeting are unknown, but one of the journalists' interlocutors said that Rubio and Lavrov have "different expectations" regarding the possible end of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

on October 20, Rubio and Lavrov spoke by phone. A CNN person familiar with the matter said that after the call, officials "felt that Russia's position had not evolved enough beyond its maximalist position.".

It is unclear how the postponement of the previous meeting between Lavrov and Rubio will affect the expected summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest. However, according to a CNN source, Rubio is unlikely to recommend postponing Trump's meeting with Putin.