CNN: Rubio, Lavrov meeting postponed due to different expectations on end of war
The meeting scheduled for this week between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has been postponed. This was reported by CNN, citing an unnamed White House official.
The reasons for the postponement of the meeting are unknown, but one of the journalists' interlocutors said that Rubio and Lavrov have "different expectations" regarding the possible end of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
on October 20, Rubio and Lavrov spoke by phone. A CNN person familiar with the matter said that after the call, officials "felt that Russia's position had not evolved enough beyond its maximalist position.".
It is unclear how the postponement of the previous meeting between Lavrov and Rubio will affect the expected summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest. However, according to a CNN source, Rubio is unlikely to recommend postponing Trump's meeting with Putin.
- According to Reuters, the meeting between Rubio and Lavrov was to take place on October 23. The Kremlin said that the Russian foreign minister and the US secretary of state will begin to work on organizing a meeting between Trump and Putin in Budapest.
