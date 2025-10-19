Zelenskyy tells Trump he is ready to join meeting with Putin in Budapest

The President said he is ready to come to Budapest, where Trump is scheduled to meet with Putin

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed readiness to talk with the head of the United States Donald Trump to come to the Hungarian capital Budapest, where a meeting with the Russian dictator is scheduled Vladimir Putin. About this he said said in an interview with NBC News.

"If we really want to achieve a just and lasting peace, we need both sides of this tragedy. How can there be any agreements without us and about us?" Zelensky said.

Asked if he would insist on going to Budapest, Zelensky said he had already told Trump, "I'm ready."

Zelenskiy also emphasized that Trump needs to put more pressure on Putin than he did on Hamas during his recent successful ceasefire in Gaza.

"Putin is something similar, but stronger than Hamas," the president said.