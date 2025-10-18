EU officials privately called the summit in the Hungarian capital a "political nightmare" for the bloc

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (Photo: Sergey Bobylev/EPA)

The upcoming meeting of US President Donald Trump with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest deepens divisions in the European Union over the Kremlin. This was reported by the Spanish newspaper El Pais with reference to an unnamed European diplomat.

The article says that the EU states that demanded a seat at the negotiating table are likely to be left without it.

"The venue was carefully chosen; it could be beneficial for Russia, as it deepens divisions in the EU over the Kremlin," the source said.

He added that the summit in Budapest could be a favor to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is facing another election next year.

The journalists recalled the meeting in Alaska, which did not bring any results in terms of resolving the war, but brought the Russian dictator out of isolation. The Budapest summit, which is still only hypothetical, could also be a victory for Putin.

Brussels officials say Trump-Putin meeting will be useful if it serves to make progress in ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Privately, several interlocutors speak of a "political nightmare" for the European Union, which has isolated the Russian dictator since the start of the great war and imposed sanctions to strangle his war economy.

From the very beginning, Orbán tried to prevent this isolation by blocking sanctions, maintaining good relations with Putin, and criticizing EU foreign and defense policy whenever possible.