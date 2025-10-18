"Your mom did it". The White House responds sharply to questions about the talks in Budapest

Caroline Leavitt criticizes a reporter who asked about the location of the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

Caroline Leavitt (Photo: Will Oliver/EPA)

The White House gave a sharp response to a journalist's question about the place of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by the media HuffPost.

After the talks were announced on Thursday, a reporter from the magazine contacted the White House to ask why Budapest was chosen.

After all, Hungary's capital was the site of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, under which Ukraine gave up the nuclear weapons it inherited after the collapse of the Soviet Union in exchange for guarantees that Russia would respect its territorial integrity.

Given all this, HuffPost asked the White House: "Who picked Budapest?".

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt responded a few minutes later: "Your mom did it.".

White House Communications Director Stephen Cheung added a minute later, more succinctly: "Your mom".

After a HuffPost journalist asked Leavitt if she thought her answer was funny, she replied: "I find it funny that you actually consider yourself a journalist. You're a far-left propagandist that no one takes seriously, including your colleagues in the media, they just don't tell you to your face. Stop writing me your insincere, biased and stupid questions".