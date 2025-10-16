"We are ready!". Orban reacts to plans for a new meeting between Trump and Putin in Budapest
Hungary's pro-Russian prime minister Viktor Orbán announced his country's readiness to host a meeting between the American president Donald Trump and the dictator of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. The politician published post about this in the social network X.
"The planned meeting between the American and Russian presidents is great news for the peace-loving people of the world. We are ready!" Orbán wrote.
Earlier, the meeting with Putin in the Hungarian capital Budapest was announced by the US president himself after a telephone conversation with the Russian dictator.
However, he did not say when the event was to take place.
It should be noted that Orbán, who plans to host the new meeting between Putin and Trump, is not neutral and regularly expresses a pro-Russian and anti-Ukrainian position. In particular, he consistently blocks ukraine's integration into the European Union.
- Following the conversation with the Russian dictator, Trump also said that he would discuss this call and "many other things" at a meeting with President Zelenskyy at the White House on October 17. In addition, the US president announced a meeting of high-level advisers from Moscow and Washington (read more here)
