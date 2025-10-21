The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor state did not confirm the information about the meeting between the US Secretary of State and the Russian Foreign Minister on October 30

Marco Rubio and Sergey Lavrov (Photo: Fazry Ismail/EPA)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio may meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on October 30. This was reported by the newspaper Financial Times with reference to an unnamed German official.

The source said that there is an "expectation" that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will outline his plans before the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, including a possible meeting between the Europeans and the American leader, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Russian Foreign Minister and U.S. Secretary of State are expected to arrive in Budapest on October 30, the German official adds.

In a commentary to TASS, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that she would immediately share information about the meeting between Lavrov and Rubio as soon as the data is available.

Against the background of the FT's information about the alleged meeting on October 30, she also called not to participate in the "information show".

According to Reuters, the meeting between Rubio and Lavrov was to take place on October 23. The Kremlin said that the Russian foreign minister and the US Secretary of State would begin to work on organizing a meeting between Trump and Putin in Budapest.

CNN reported that the ministerial meeting was postponed due to different expectations about the end of the war.