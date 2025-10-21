Sikorski says Poland may detain Putin's plane for arrest under ICC warrant

Polish Foreign Minister cannot guarantee that the court will not order the government to escort a plane with a Russian dictator on board

Radoslav Sikorsky (Photo: Pawel Supernak/EPA)

Poland may detain the plane of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if it flies to Budapest to meet with US President Donald Trump through its airspace. This was reported by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, according to Reuters.

"I cannot guarantee that an independent Polish court will not order the government to accompany such an aircraft to transfer the suspect to the court in The Hague," Sikorski said.

Poland's Foreign Minister believes that the Russian side is aware of this.

"And so, if this summit takes place, I hope, with the participation of a victim of aggression, the plane will follow a different route," he added.

The Russian delegation will need to fly through the airspace of at least one EU country. All EU countries are members of the International Criminal Court, although Hungary is in the process of withdrawing. The court order obliges member states to arrest Putin if he sets foot on their territory.

In 2023, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin on suspicion of illegal displacement and deportation of people, including children, from the occupied territories of Ukraine.