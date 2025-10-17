Explosion at Avangard military plant in Bashkortostan – video

A workshop of an enterprise producing weapons and ammunition explodes in the city of Sterlitamak

Russian rescuers (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

On the evening of October 17, an explosion occurred at the Russian chemical plant Avangard in Sterlitamak, Bashkortostan. This was reported by the propaganda resource Shot.

According to propagandists, the explosion occurred at the plant's nitro unit during an attempt to start up the shop. Rescuers respond to the fire at a higher rank.

Shot writes that six people were allegedly injured. They are being examined by doctors.

The propagandists claim that several employees of the plant are considered missing. They did not show up at the evacuation site.

The resource notes that the column of smoke is visible from almost anywhere in the city. Local Telegram channels publish numerous videos from the scene of the incident.

The Avangard plant produces weapons and ammunition, as well as disposes of explosives.

Subsequently, the head of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov, confirmed the explosion in one of the plant's shops. According to him, the causes of the incident are being investigated. The shop building was severely damaged.

REFERENCE The Avangard plant in Sterlitamak was founded in 1943 to produce ammunition during World War II. Today, the company manufactures industrial explosives, recycles weapons, and produces chemical and wood products. In 2023, the plant was transformed into a joint-stock company and placed under the management of the state corporation Rostec. In the summer of 2024, an accident occurred at the plant, killing three employees. Due to its involvement in military production, Avangard was subject to international sanctions.

On October 15, an explosion occurred in Ufa in the industrial zone where an oil refinery is located.