A 2000-square-meter warehouse on the territory of a Russian defense-related plant burned down.

A fire in Novosibirsk (Photo: occupiers' resources)

A fire broke out in Novosibirsk, Russia, on the territory of the 2000-square-meter Solder Plant. The company manufactures electronics and microcircuits, including for the Russian army.

The Emergencies Ministry of the Novosibirsk Region said at about 13:50 Kyiv time (16:50 Russia time) that a warehouse building was on fire and its roof had collapsed. The firefighters involved 100 firefighters, a special train, drones to monitor the situation, and more than 20 pieces of firefighting equipment.

According to preliminary reports, no one was injured, the open fire was extinguished.

"Zavod Pripoyev works in the interests of the Russian defense industry. It specializes in the development of electronics and microcircuits, repair and warehousing of electrical appliances, as well as communications and electronics for the Russian army.

As a result of the fire, the building completely burned down and collapsed. The distance from Novosibirsk to the Ukrainian border exceeds 3,500 km.