Russians report large-scale fire at Yaroslavl refinery – video

Local authorities confirmed the fire, but Russians do not link it to the drone attack

Yaroslavl Oil Refinery (Illustrative photo: propaganda media)

on October 1, a fire broke out on the territory of an oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl. This was reported by the local governor and propaganda media.

The pro-Russian Telegram channel Astra, citing locals, writes that a column of black smoke has risen over the city near Moskovsky Prospekt. Later, the Russians said that the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery was on fire.

According to Governor Mikhail Evraev, the fire at the refinery is allegedly man-made and not related to the drone attack.

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations writes that the fire was reported at 06:28 a.m. local time.

The pro-Ukrainian Telegram channels Supernova+ and Exilenova+ publish photos and videos of the fire at the Yaroslavl refinery.

Reference "Novo-Yaroslavsky Oil Refinery (Yaroslavnefteorgsintez, YANOS, Slavneft-YANO) is a fuel and oil refinery. The refinery is one of the five largest Russian refineries in terms of hydrocarbon processing and is the largest oil refinery in the Central Federal District of Russia.

"Novo-Yaroslavsky Oil Refinery (Yaroslavnefteorgsintez, YANOS, Slavneft-YANO) is a fuel and oil refinery. The refinery is one of the five largest Russian refineries in terms of hydrocarbon processing and is the largest oil refinery in the Central Federal District of Russia. The annual design capacity after modernization is more than 6.2 million tons per year.