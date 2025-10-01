Russians report large-scale fire at Yaroslavl refinery – video
on October 1, a fire broke out on the territory of an oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl. This was reported by the local governor and propaganda media.
The pro-Russian Telegram channel Astra, citing locals, writes that a column of black smoke has risen over the city near Moskovsky Prospekt. Later, the Russians said that the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery was on fire.
According to Governor Mikhail Evraev, the fire at the refinery is allegedly man-made and not related to the drone attack.
At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations writes that the fire was reported at 06:28 a.m. local time.
The pro-Ukrainian Telegram channels Supernova+ and Exilenova+ publish photos and videos of the fire at the Yaroslavl refinery.
The annual design capacity after modernization is more than 6.2 million tons per year.
- The defense forces regularly strike at Russian oil refineries and the occupiers' infrastructure. On the night of September 20 ukrainian drones shut down a number of oil pumping stations in the Samara and Volgograd regions.
- On the night of September 26, Ukraine struck again Afipsky refinery in the Krasnodar Territory.
- september 29 The Defense Forces launch a Neptune missile russian plant in the Bryansk region at a distance of 240 km.
